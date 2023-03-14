Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A recent opinion piece in the BDN regarding abortion was heartfelt. Unfortunately, it contained only the usual talking points on one side of the issue. No one wants to kill an in-utero, late-term viable fetus. Not the health care provider and certainly not the parents. I think it insults the professionalism and humanity of these people to say so.

What is missing in the column is the non-viable fetus that will never open its eyes and the miscarriage that left fetal tissue in the mother’s womb. Both are potentially deadly situations. Imagine someone being in those situations and being told that no physician will help them because they are forbidden to by law or the law is too vague. This is happening right now in some states. Women will die if they cannot get help in these situations.

This is a tragedy for them and their young families. Imagine the heartache this mother would feel if her baby dies and she cannot get help. The arguments being made on all sides of this issue are solid. It is not all or nothing. If lawmakers craft legislation carefully, Maine will be a better place where everyone can live and society will be more kind, caring and understanding.

Julie Brownie

Stetson