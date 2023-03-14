Canceled, due to low participation numbers.

ORONO — Ten Bucks Theatre Company is excited to partner with the University of Maine’s School of Performing Arts to present the ninth annual 24-Hour New Play Festival.

The event will take place at Minsky Recital Hall, located in the Class of 1944 Hall on the UMaine campus. Participants will meet on the evening of Friday, March 17, be put into groups, receive their role assignments (actor, writer, or director) and attend workshops. The writers will then take their ideas home to compose a 10-15-minute play, which they will bring back to Minsky on Saturday morning. Then the actors, directors and tech crew will begin the job of bringing those shows to life for the 7 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 18!

Participant registration is now open! There is a $10 registration fee that must be paid by check-In on the 17th.

To access more information, FAQ’s and to register for the ninth annual 24-Hour New Play Festival please see the event on Ten Bucks Theatre’s Facebook page or at http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/.

Registration is still open!

Tickets to the event are 15.00 per person and can be purchased at

https://our.show/24-hour-new-play-festival.