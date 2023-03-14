Teens to Trails, a non-profit with a mission to create life-changing experiences outside for Maine middle and high school students, is bringing back Bow Ties & Bean Boots, their signature fundraiser, at Après Portland on Friday, March 31 from 5:30-9 p.m. After a three-year hiatus, Teens to Trails is excited to celebrate with supporters who believe that all Maine teens should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together.

While the event is designed for adults, Teens to Trails student volunteers will share stories and videos from their outdoor club adventures, spin tunes and facilitate the raffle and auction. Raffle and auction items feature overnight excursions from some of the state’s leading outdoor organizations, including a guided 3-day paddle in Muscongus Bay with L.L.Bean; exploring Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument with Packraft Maine; a two-night stay in Carrabassett Valley combined with a private, guided mountain bike excursion; and a stay at a GO Logic passive house plus tee time at the Sugarloaf Golf Club.

“Bow Ties & Bean Boots is designed to help us continue to strengthen our outdoor programs for our middle and high school population,” said Alicia Heyburn, executive director of Teens to Trails. “When you purchase a ticket to the event and bid at the auction, you’re helping to create happier, healthier teenagers through memorable experiences outside.”

Tickets to the event are $100/pp and include two craft beverages from Après, small bites and appetizers, and food from Cheese Louise. The L.L.Bean Bootmobile will be parked outside for photographs, and guests will have the opportunity to create their own signature boot style with L.L.Bean’s custom lace station.

To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://teenstotrails.org/teenstotrailsevents.