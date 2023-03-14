Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a nor’easter bringing heavy, wet snow to much of Maine later today. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The relatively slow rollout of federal stimulus money in Maine underscores the disagreement among officials about how to spend it.

A formal application is expected to be released to the public April 1.

“Paddy Hollow” was one of two places in Bangor where the first major wave of Irish immigrants in Maine settled in the city in the 1840s and 1850s.

Maine lobster industry representatives allege Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation made false and defamatory statements.

“County funding is for county operations!” read a written testimony from Lt. Col. Brian Scott.

The three-story building showcases emerging technology that could help boost Maine’s historic forest products industry.

Brady Saunders’ effective field goal percentage finished at 63.3 percent, good enough to be 14th in the NBA this season.

Alex Kinnison shared his talent for crafting lures at the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s sportsmen show last weekend.

Bald and Speckled mountains are hidden gems nestled in the heart of Maine’s Oxford Hills.

