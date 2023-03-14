Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s throughout the state, with a nor’easter bringing heavy, wet snow to much of Maine later today. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Maine’s largest cities and counties lag in spending federal COVID-19 aid
The relatively slow rollout of federal stimulus money in Maine underscores the disagreement among officials about how to spend it.
Bangor organizations will soon be able to apply for the city’s COVID-19 relief money
A formal application is expected to be released to the public April 1.
Bangor’s Irish immigrant community once thrived in neighborhoods across the city
“Paddy Hollow” was one of two places in Bangor where the first major wave of Irish immigrants in Maine settled in the city in the 1840s and 1850s.
Maine lobster groups sue California aquarium
Maine lobster industry representatives allege Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation made false and defamatory statements.
Maine State Police want to kill a bill funding rural Penobscot County troopers
“County funding is for county operations!” read a written testimony from Lt. Col. Brian Scott.
A Bar Harbor college residential hall is being built with new wood technology
The three-story building showcases emerging technology that could help boost Maine’s historic forest products industry.
Brewer’s Brady Saunders embraced a leadership role and became a local star
Brady Saunders’ effective field goal percentage finished at 63.3 percent, good enough to be 14th in the NBA this season.
Orono teen shows off ‘dragon tail’ fishing flies after a 3-year wait
Alex Kinnison shared his talent for crafting lures at the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s sportsmen show last weekend.
This Maine hike with 2 summits offers incredible views of the White Mountains
Bald and Speckled mountains are hidden gems nestled in the heart of Maine’s Oxford Hills.
Janet Mills criticizes GOP as budget deadline approaches
Maine native wins first Oscar for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
2 wayward seals saved in Cape Elizabeth will soon be free
Worcester Resources has long pattern of record-keeping and workplace safety violations
Patten hires a new town manager after 4-year hiatus
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick collision
Police searching for Guilford woman missing since March