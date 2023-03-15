The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is excited to announce the creation of a brand new instructor program. For more than 30 years, the BCM has been working to make Maine a better place to bike, walk, and roll. With education as one of the key pillars of the organization, we are now proud to offer an instructor certification program for those who want to carry BCM’s mission forward. The BCM Instructor Program is open to all those who are interested and able.

The BCM Instructor Program is a certification program for those who want to help provide Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety and Skills Education. Based on a hybrid model, the training program consists of video modules, manuals, and an in-person certification event. Upon completion and certification, participants will be able to deliver on and off bike programming on behalf of the BCM. This can include in-classroom safety presentations, off- & on-road bike skills clinics, as well as rodeos and bicycle maintenance classes. The BCM values our instructors and strives to deliver high quality education across the state. As such, we offer both hourly and mileage reimbursements.

The application is now open and we invite all who are interested to apply. Upon acceptance, applicants will be granted access to the training material and tests. A final, in-person test will mark the completion of the certification. The first round of in-person elements will happen on April 15 in the Portland and Bangor area.

Important links:

Application and info

Dan Bassett, BCM Education Director dbassett@bikemaine.org 207-623-4511]

Informational Webinar on March 29th, 2023

BCM Instructor Program elements:

Online training modules and resources

In-person certification

Learn to teach bike skills, lead bike rodeos, give safety presentations

Certification from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine

Stipended volunteer opportunities

Access to bicycle and pedestrian education resources

This program was developed by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s education team, which combined has over 35 years of bicycle education experience! Using elements from the most current educational programs out there, the Instructor program is a unique program that will allow participants to become skilled teachers and bicycle leaders in their community, even with minimal teaching experience. BCM thanks the Maine Department of Transportation for the support needed to make this program a reality.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine Instructor Program’s goal for 2023 is to have at least one instructor in every county.. We encourage anyone who is interested, in any place in Maine, to apply. Together, we can help make Maine a better place to walk and bike.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine works to make Maine a better and safer place to bike and walk. Founded in 1992, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has grown into the leading bicycle and pedestrian advocacy group in the state. The Coalition believes all Mainers should have access to bikes and bike education, and we envision a future where Maine’s roads, public ways, and trails are safe and accessible, resulting in cleaner travel options, improved health, and stronger economic benefits for Maine communities.