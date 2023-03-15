Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice invites all Mainers to Hike for Hospice on Saturday, May 13 at Pineland Farms to raise awareness for the importance of end-of-life care, emphasizing the support, kindness, and compassion that hospice services offer to patients and their families throughout Maine. Hike for Hospice aims to help ensure that high-quality hospice services are available to all individuals and their families throughout the state.

The event will include a traditional or ADA compliant trail, live music, face painting, and family fun. Although the event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., there is no designated start time — participants are encouraged to come to hike and enjoy all that Pineland Farms has to offer at their own leisure.

“We invite everyone to join us for this meaningful event,” said Androscoggin’s Community Relations and Development Manager Elif Mogensen. “Hike for Hospice is more than just a walk. It’s an opportunity for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, whether in Androscoggin’s care or elsewhere.”

To register or learn more, please visit https://androscoggin.org/events/hike/. For more information about the Hike for Hospice, please contact Mogensen at elif.mogensen@androscoggin.org.



Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health — not illness — by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Development + Community Relations Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1311.