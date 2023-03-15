A $4,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on seven deer that were found dead in Ashland in February.

Four of the seven deer had been shot, while the cause of death for the other three deer could not be determined by game wardens with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, WABI reported on Wednesday.

Reports of dead deer on Sheridan Road came in during the week of Feb. 19, and an investigation determined that seven deer had been illegally killed before being discarded and left to decompose in the area.

Maine game wardens are seeking any information on how the killings happened or who was involved. The Maine Warden Service’s Operation Game Thief reporting line can be reached at 1-800-253-7887.