Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will not attend the second State of the Tribes address in state history on Thursday, but she has invited tribal leaders to meet with her after their address to the Maine Legislature.

A spokesperson for Mills said the governor had been invited but cannot attend because of a scheduling conflict.

Instead, she’s invited the tribal chiefs to meet with her afterward to discuss further opportunities to build upon a relationship that’s resulted in some progress for the Wabanaki, but also ongoing tension over their efforts to obtain greater self-governance.

In her letter to the tribes, Mills said there’s been more progress between the state and tribes in the past four years than the previous 40.

The tribes’ address is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

It will be carried live by Maine Public television, radio and online.

