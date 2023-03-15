The storm is moving out of Maine. In its wake will be leftover snow showers and a strong northerly wind on Wednesday. Expect chilly temps in the low to mid-20s Wednesday afternoon.

As expected, a heavy, wind-driven snow developed throughout the day Tuesday. This storm was strong enough for Augusta to meet blizzard criteria Tuesday afternoon. The wind howled throughout the state as this storm sat just to our south.

One thing is for certain, it is very tough for snow to accumulate during a daytime snowstorm in mid-March. This was especially true toward the coast, where most areas only saw a few inches of snow accumulate. These areas, in general, saw the lower end of the accumulations.

It wasn’t a total wash, however. The highest totals were found in interior York County. Overall, most spots saw accumulations on the lower side of range. If this was a nighttime storm, or one that moved through on a January day, things may have been different.

Moving forward, there will be leftover snow showers Wednesday.

It will be a winter coat type of day, with wind chills in the low 20s at times Wednesday afternoon.

For anybody in search of the sun, it will return Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds.

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday. If you have plans on hitting the town, you may want to keep the umbrella handy.

While it will not be a washout by any means, we could see light rain move in later Friday into early Saturday along the coast.

A light mix of rain and snow likely inland.

This clears out early Saturday and the rest of the weekend is shaping up nicely.