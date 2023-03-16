A 68-year-old man killed in a Wednesday house fire was a guest who may have caused a fire at his own home the day before, according to police.

Terrance Leach of Prospect was staying at a home at 322 East Side Road on Verona Island when a fire broke out around 6:45 p.m, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Fire crews responded to the home and found two people, including the homeowner, who were able to escape safely. Leach died in the fire, Moss said.

Leach was a friend of the homeowner who had been staying there after an accidental fire at his own Route 1 residence on Tuesday. The first fire broke out after Leach was smoking near an oxygen tank, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Police said there are no indications of foul play. The cause of Wednesday’s fire remains under investigation.