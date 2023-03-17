PORTLAND — Verrill is pleased to welcome Norman R. Belanger and Betts Gorsky as counsel in the firm’s Portland office. Belanger will be joining both the firm’s Corporate and Health Care Groups, while Gorsky will be joining the Private Clients & Fiduciary Services Group.

Belanger is a full-service business lawyer, guiding clients on choice of entity and myriad legal issues in day-to-day operations. While he works with a wide range of businesses, from small family-owned to large multi-million-dollar enterprises, a significant portion of Belanger’s clients include professional entities, such as physicians, dentists, and other health care providers. He helps his health care clients navigate the highly complex web of regulations governing the delivery of health care and has spoken extensively both locally and nationally on health law issues facing practitioners. In addition, Belanger provides estate planning and probate services to his individual clients.

Belanger served on the committee which was responsible for the revision of the Maine Business Corporation Act and was the chair and primary revisor of the current Maine Professional Service Corporation Act. He re-joins Verrill after having left in 1989 to open his own firm, Van Meer & Belanger, in Portland and Biddeford. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Gorsky maintains a successful estate planning and probate practice. In addition, her business practice includes extensive experience with the formation and governance of tax-exempt entities and advising on employee benefits and human resource issues. She also counsels professional corporations and other Maine enterprises with human resource and retirement plan compliance, including the preparation and administration of Individual Retirement Account plans (traditional, Roth and SIMPLE IRAs), advising on related investment services, and preparing account transfer documentation for the IRA sponsor.

Prior to joining Verrill, Gorsky worked for law firms in New York City and Maine. In those roles, she has represented clients for whom she prepared prototype retirement plans, including a prototype form, and employee welfare benefit plans. She has also updated and terminated retirement plans as part of the estate administration process and guided defined contribution plans through the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Labor voluntary compliance retirement plan and fiduciary correction programs, and the IRS determination letter process on behalf of plans seeking a favorable determination as to tax-qualified status. She has also guided plans through the review of qualified domestic relations orders (QDROs) and matters related to operational compliance. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, and her law degree from New York University School of Law.

Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 140 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, real estate, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.