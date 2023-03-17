After jettisoning Jonnu Smith, Bill Belichick has landed one of the top tight ends on the free agent market.

New England agreed to a one-year deal with Mike Gesicki that maxes out at $9 million, a source confirmed to MassLive. Drafted by the Dolphins in 2018, Gesicki has averaged 52 catches for 604 yards and five touchdowns over the past four seasons. Miami hit the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder with the franchise tag in 2022, but now he’s landed with the Patriots in free agency.

“He’s a hard guy to cover,” Bill Belichick said in December. “Long. He’s a good, crafty route runner. He’s slick, but he can get down the field. Very good hands, makes some acrobatic catches. Has enough quickness to separate. That’s another hard guy to cover on third down, well on any down. But when you talk about those possession downs, he’s effective.

Gesicki has enjoyed success both lining up as a conventional tight end and in the slot, and already has a connection to new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, as O’Brien recruited Gesicki to Penn State before departing for the Texans.

With Hunter Henry on the roster and Gesicki now on board, it’s a safe bet that O’Brien wants to use some of the 12 personnel — one back, two tight ends — that was so successful during his last run with the Patriots.

Obviously, Aaron Hernandez’s off-the-field issues are an entirely different story, but between the lines, he and Rob Gronkowski were absurdly productive in O’Brien’s 2011 season calling plays for New England. Gronkowski had a career year (which is saying something), catching 90 passes for 1327 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Hernandez had 79 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns.

ESPN was the first to report the news of Gesicki signing in New England.

Story by Chris Mason.