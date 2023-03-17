Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The ending of the University of Maine’s men’s ice hockey season was heartbreaking especially after the team earned home ice, and had defeated the University of Vermont comfortably twice in Vermont earlier in the season. Coach Ben Barr said, “Right from the start of the game, we looked a little overwhelmed by the moment, for whatever reason.” He acknowledged that, “We have to learn from it.”

Coach Barr is correct. The team needs to begin training in stress management and meditation techniques assisted by an expert who may offer them a few lessons. Focus on being aware that they are literally the creators of what they experience. They know the potential is there, they are capable of defeating any team in college hockey. They may use this awareness to create the inner peace needed for them to reach their fullest potential in every game and every day of their lives. If they practice the chosen technique(s) in the summer, they shall have ample time to achieve mastery by fall.

Stellos Tavantzis

Bangor