I have no knowledge or experience in trash disposal, but I do have a suggestion.

I feel Municipal Review Committee (MRC) officials should call on Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) officials with hat in hand and offer PERC an offer they can’t refuse, to operate the former Fiberight trash facility in addition to their PERC facility. To all outward appearances, they seem to know what they are doing in this business.

Karl Austin

Bucksport