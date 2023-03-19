Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read Sen. Stacey Guerin’s personal account explaining why she, as a legislator, will be voting against abortion rights in Maine. My understanding is that abortion goes against her religious principles; she believes God has a plan that compels her to vote as she does. However, my religious beliefs do not align with hers; I do not believe as she does.

Why does she or any elected official think they have the power to force others to adhere to a principle of a religion to which they do not belong? Under the U.S. Constitution, we have freedom of religion in America. I would like to think that means freedom from state-imposed religious laws.

Carol Farthing

Bangor