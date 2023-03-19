Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

When I was young I believed what I learned in school that abortion should be safe, legal and rare. Today it is anything but. One area where abortion is still rare is late term — typically after babies are viable, meaning, not only can they live outside the womb, but they feel pain and we can see them react to pain clearly when viewing an ultrasound.

Public polling shows more than 65 percent of Americans oppose late-term abortion. Many Mainers do not support late-term abortion because it ends an innocent human life. Late-term abortion is rare, let’s keep it that way.

People should please contact their lawmakers in Augusta and tell them to vote no to the legislation that seeks to allow some abortions right up to birth.

Patti Keegan

Solon