BANGOR — It’s time for the 28th annual Hike for the Homeless, benefitting the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, on April 1 beginning at 10 a.m. We are excited to announce that the Hike will return to a traditional in-person event on the Bangor Waterfront.

Over the past year, more than 2,000 individuals visited the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter in need of a clean, safe place to stay, a hot meal and other supportive services. Thankfully, the shelter was there for them.

BAHS is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Twenty-one full -and part-time employees, and several volunteers, work to provide shelter, crisis intervention, hot meals, and a safe environment for those experiencing homelessness. Currently, 57 percent of the people who stay at the Shelter have a mental illness, chronic addiction and/or medical issue. BAHS provides important connections to services, including medical and psychiatric care.

State and federal funds only provide one-third of the Shelter’s budget of over $900,000. The donations you make allows the shelter to stay open and helps the homeless right here in the greater Bangor area.

While a donation is not required to participate in the hike, we encourage participants to collect pledges. PledgeForm_2023 can be downloaded by visiting bangorareashelter.org/hike-for-the-homeless. Be sure to visit our Facebook event page for updates!