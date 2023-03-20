THORNDIKE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Waldo County Extension Association are hosting the 29th annual Rural Living Day from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on April 1 at Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road in Thorndike.

The event features workshops on a variety of rural living topics, including keeping goats; fungi; creating a cranberry garden; processing chickens for easy meals and storage; sourdough baking; farming in the presence of carnivores; ruminant births; growing peppers and eggplants; and planning your preserving season.

The $30 fee includes two workshops; registration is required. Proceeds support a postsecondary scholarship for a graduating Waldo County high school senior. Visit the event webpage to register and for a complete list of workshop topics and presenters.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-342-5971, 800-287-1426 (in Maine), or extension.waldo@maine.edu.