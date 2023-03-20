A South Portland mail carrier has been accused of aiding a drug trafficking ring

Katie Montgomery faces up to 25 years in prison after the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged her with felony conspiracy, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The indictment claims Montgomery was a repeat customer of Fire Bunny USA, a vendor that allegedly sold more than $7 million worth of drugs through the U.S. Postal Service between 2019 and 2022.

Montgomery allegedly gave advice on how to import drugs into the U.S. and checked the status of incoming packages to see if they had been flagged.

She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.