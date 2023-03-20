Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Bangor is only beginning to spend its $20.5 million in COVID aid, frustrating those on the front lines of homelessness and addiction crises.

John Karnes’ financial loss is one of many unintended consequences of Bangor’s growing homeless population.

A “Housing First” approach used since 2005 in Portland is being eyed by Gov. Janet Mills for a statewide expansion.

Acadia Hospital’s expansion will enable the facility to offer private rooms for adults and children seeking psychiatric care.

“The large number of people here today is a testament to the number of people Chris impacted in his life,” Pastor Steve Smith said of Greeley on Friday.

The Bucksport robotics competitors are now the ninth-ranked team in the world.

Carroll Thayer Berry’s stark, and at times abstract, depictions of Maine scenes secured his acclaim as one of the state’s great 20th-century artists.

For each bag of craft blend coffee beans that Maksym Isakov sells, a dollar is donated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Dick Rhoda believed America’s Peace Labyrinth would be a place to bridge divides as more people from other cultures and religions move to Maine.

The scholarship means that Northern Maine Community College’s nine-month program will only cost $1,000 to earn turbine service credentials.

Although more stores are taking up residence on Sweden Street, locals want to see stores that sell common household items closer to home.

This year 26 high school boys and girls reached the 1,000-point landmark.

In extreme cases, babesiosis can cause acute respiratory failure, heart failure, liver failure, renal failure and death.

Cadillac Mountain, a place swarming with hikers and sightseers in the summer, was silent and seemingly barren.

In other Maine news …

Man killed in Hermon crash

Bates union organizers call for count of ballots sealed for more than a year

Airline Brewing buys shuttered Ellsworth pub with plans to reopen this summer

Yellowtail farm greenlighted for Jonesport

Last year was LL Bean’s 2nd best for revenue

National pet store chain acquires Rockland-based retailer

Big donors step in for new Aroostook animal shelter but more funds needed

Maine to eye community college housing as enrollment grows

Former Bangor city councilor Marshall Frankel dies at 83

11-year-old found safe after Maine State Police issue Amber Alert

Hermon girls basketball coach Chris Cameron steps down

UMaine baseball sweeps 3-game set at UMBC to open America East schedule