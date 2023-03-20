Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to high 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The political disagreements at the heart of Bangor’s COVID aid inaction
Bangor is only beginning to spend its $20.5 million in COVID aid, frustrating those on the front lines of homelessness and addiction crises.
Homeless camp threatens Bangor inn’s transition to affordable housing
John Karnes’ financial loss is one of many unintended consequences of Bangor’s growing homeless population.
Once-homeless Mainers ‘get to dream again’ at this model program
A “Housing First” approach used since 2005 in Portland is being eyed by Gov. Janet Mills for a statewide expansion.
Acadia Hospital targets psychiatric crisis with new expansion
Acadia Hospital’s expansion will enable the facility to offer private rooms for adults and children seeking psychiatric care.
Hundreds gather to honor the kindness of Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
“The large number of people here today is a testament to the number of people Chris impacted in his life,” Pastor Steve Smith said of Greeley on Friday.
Bucksport robotics team eyes international competition after Rhode Island win
The Bucksport robotics competitors are now the ninth-ranked team in the world.
Ellsworth gallery showcases Carroll Thayer Berry’s woodcut prints of Maine coast
Carroll Thayer Berry’s stark, and at times abstract, depictions of Maine scenes secured his acclaim as one of the state’s great 20th-century artists.
A Ukrainian coffee roaster is bringing nuanced beans to the midcoast
For each bag of craft blend coffee beans that Maksym Isakov sells, a dollar is donated to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Houlton lawyer blindsided by board’s decision to reject his peace labyrinth gift
Dick Rhoda believed America’s Peace Labyrinth would be a place to bridge divides as more people from other cultures and religions move to Maine.
New Aroostook scholarship aims to boost Maine’s wind power workforce
The scholarship means that Northern Maine Community College’s nine-month program will only cost $1,000 to earn turbine service credentials.
Caribou residents say more retail stores needed to grow downtown
Although more stores are taking up residence on Sweden Street, locals want to see stores that sell common household items closer to home.
A staggering number of Maine basketball stars reached 1,000-point milestone this season
This year 26 high school boys and girls reached the 1,000-point landmark.
Another deadly tick-borne disease is now endemic in Maine
In extreme cases, babesiosis can cause acute respiratory failure, heart failure, liver failure, renal failure and death.
A snowy hike up Acadia’s Cadillac Mountain offers peaceful solitude
Cadillac Mountain, a place swarming with hikers and sightseers in the summer, was silent and seemingly barren.
In other Maine news …
Bates union organizers call for count of ballots sealed for more than a year
Airline Brewing buys shuttered Ellsworth pub with plans to reopen this summer
Yellowtail farm greenlighted for Jonesport
Last year was LL Bean’s 2nd best for revenue
National pet store chain acquires Rockland-based retailer
Big donors step in for new Aroostook animal shelter but more funds needed
Maine to eye community college housing as enrollment grows
Former Bangor city councilor Marshall Frankel dies at 83
11-year-old found safe after Maine State Police issue Amber Alert
Hermon girls basketball coach Chris Cameron steps down
UMaine baseball sweeps 3-game set at UMBC to open America East schedule