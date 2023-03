A man died Monday night after his car struck a tree in South Bristol.

Kenneth Chasse, 64, of South Bristol was driving a 2007 Saturn south on Route 129, near Wood Duck Lane, about 9:15 p.m. when he left the road and struck a tree, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Chasse, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.