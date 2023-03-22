Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Iconic Maine diner facing backlash after ad against consumer utility
Aaron Harris still stands by his decision to denounce a referendum asking Mainers to approve a consumer utility.
Washington County town adopts 180-day delay for massive flagpole project
Community members voted 63 to 17 to temporarily halt consideration of a massive flagpole project, which has been met with controversy.
Corinth approves 6-month solar moratorium, prohibits medical marijuana storefront
Corinth has already approved three solar developments, and has two marijuana stores that were grandfathered in before 2017.
Portland Planning Board chair renting apartment on Airbnb amid city housing crisis
Maggie Stanley is renting a first-floor Woodfords Corner apartment for $103 per night or up to $3,000 per month.
Ashland mill plans $7M wood pellet expansion
The Ashland mill plans to produce water-resistant, steam-exploded wood pellets for use in large-scale and utility boilers.
Thai restaurant plans Bucksport location
Siam Sky’s expansive menu includes appetizers like vegetable Thai rolls and chicken satay, tom kha soup and massaman curry.
Ellsworth wants to triple the size of its public forest on Branch Lake
Buying the land would triple the size of Ellsworth’s public forest, creating a contiguous 800-acre area while also protecting the city’s water supply.
Clifton woman claims mother’s 2022 fall at Brewer Walmart led to her death
Thelma Treadwell was leaving the Brewer Walmart about 13 months ago when she tripped over a mat, falling and breaking her femur.
Maine custodian guides Hampden chess teams to victory in real-life ‘Queen’s Gambit’
Like the show’s main character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Hampden students are being introduced to chess by their school’s custodian.
UMaine women’s ice hockey captain among 10 players not returning next year
Neither Morgan Trimper nor her sister Ally Trimper was offered a spot on next year’s UMaine women’s hockey team, much to their dismay.
Add days to your growing season with cold frames
Cold frames are fairly simple to make and can increase your growing season by one to three months.
22-year-old identified as Hermon crash victim
Man killed in South Bristol crash
Palmyra man dies in Maine prison
Police searching for woman accused of abducting her child
Train carrying limestone slurry derails in Androscoggin County
Janet Mills huddles with legislative leaders amid speculation that Dems will use majority to pass budget
Donald Trump’s Maine standing slips ahead of his possible arrest
Maine poet Richard Blanco receives National Humanities Medal
Star UMaine women’s basketball guard Anne Simon returning for 5th year