Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to mid-40s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Aaron Harris still stands by his decision to denounce a referendum asking Mainers to approve a consumer utility.

Community members voted 63 to 17 to temporarily halt consideration of a massive flagpole project, which has been met with controversy.

Corinth has already approved three solar developments, and has two marijuana stores that were grandfathered in before 2017.

Maggie Stanley is renting a first-floor Woodfords Corner apartment for $103 per night or up to $3,000 per month.

The Ashland mill plans to produce water-resistant, steam-exploded wood pellets for use in large-scale and utility boilers.

Siam Sky’s expansive menu includes appetizers like vegetable Thai rolls and chicken satay, tom kha soup and massaman curry.

Buying the land would triple the size of Ellsworth’s public forest, creating a contiguous 800-acre area while also protecting the city’s water supply.

Thelma Treadwell was leaving the Brewer Walmart about 13 months ago when she tripped over a mat, falling and breaking her femur.

Like the show’s main character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Hampden students are being introduced to chess by their school’s custodian.

Neither Morgan Trimper nor her sister Ally Trimper was offered a spot on next year’s UMaine women’s hockey team, much to their dismay.

Cold frames are fairly simple to make and can increase your growing season by one to three months.

In other Maine news …

22-year-old identified as Hermon crash victim

Man killed in South Bristol crash

Palmyra man dies in Maine prison

Police searching for woman accused of abducting her child

Train carrying limestone slurry derails in Androscoggin County

Janet Mills huddles with legislative leaders amid speculation that Dems will use majority to pass budget

Donald Trump’s Maine standing slips ahead of his possible arrest

Maine poet Richard Blanco receives National Humanities Medal

Star UMaine women’s basketball guard Anne Simon returning for 5th year