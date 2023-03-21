A man that died in a crash in Hermon on Sunday morning has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Sforza.

Sforza was driving a sedan on Route 2 toward Hermon village about 8 a.m. when he left the road, striking an embankment, utility pole and small-business property, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hermon man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Officials believe that the fact that Sforza was not wearing a seatbelt, along with speed and road conditions contributed to the fatal crash conditions.