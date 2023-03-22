Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I don’t know why I’m still in disbelief but last week Donald Trump said that “the greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible USA-hating people that represent us.”

So Americans who disagree with him are the biggest threat to Western civilization? Not Vladimir Putin, who was just charged with war crimes. Not Iran. Not North Korea. Not China. Americans using their constitutional right to free speech and still love their country. People like me.

Lynn Weston

Brownville