Which one of your children can you imagine being eliminated by abortion? I became pregnant at age 15 and I thank God that in 1970 abortion was still illegal, so it wasn’t an option. Clearly, the situation was not ideal and there were many struggles, but I cannot imagine my life without my son.

In our society, we use words like “terminating the pregnancy” instead of the reality that it is a child being terminated. I believe this is done to avoid facing the reality of what this all really means. It should cause us to pause and look at what we are allowing, all the while calling it a “woman’s right.”

Often supporters of this talk about the case of rape or the mother’s health as reasons to terminate a baby, but those actual cases do not account for all of the more than 58 million babies killed since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Abortion has become a means of birth control for some, and I am against my tax dollars being used to fund this practice, but sadly it seems I am very outnumbered. The heart and brain begin to develop during the third week. These are little humans some people are deeming disposable.

People should please, please ask their representatives to vote against passing a bill now in the Maine Legislature that would allow abortion in Maine to happen right up to birth in some cases. If we say nothing, it will pass.

Carol Garland

Bangor