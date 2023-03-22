Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Maine’s thriving population of bald eagles prefers to live alongside the state’s inland rivers and streams. That’s where they can find fish on which to feast.

Today’s trail camera video transports us to one of those scenic spots, somewhere in western Maine, where Allie Ladd of Byron has been hard at work trying to capture footage of our national bird.

With snow-covered riverbanks as the backdrop, the video demonstrates that bald eagles — and crows — aren’t about to pass up a free meal. In this case, it’s a roadkill deer carcass on the early spring menu.

In the first part of the video, two eagles stand over the carrion as a trio of crows scramble for scraps in the background. In the latter portion, with the river flowing in the background, a crow flies into the frame, startling an immature bald eagle into flight.

The adult eagle stands its ground and eventually goes back to his snacking.

Our sincere appreciation to Ladd for allowing us to share his wildlife videos with Bangor Daily News readers.