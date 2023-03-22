A cooler day ahead for Wednesday, though still with plenty of sun.

Wednesday will bring lots of sun and cooler coastal temperatures. A sea breeze will keep coastal areas cooler than inland parts of Maine, low 40s at the coast with mid- to high 40s inland.

Widespread rain arrives Thursday, beginning in the late morning and continuing the rest of the day. There will be a chance for snow in the western mountains. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Rain comes to an end Thursday evening, and we’re quiet and mild for Friday.

Far northern Maine could see about 6 inches of snow during a Thursday storm. Credit: CBS 13

Friday will see a break in the precipitation, with temperatures in the high 40s for many and lots of sun.

Snow is looking likely for almost all of Maine Saturday night into Sunday. That’s expected to start Saturday afternoon or evening. It should wrap up by Sunday evening.

There will be a chance for a wintry mix in far southern Maine and along the coast, but the forecast 3 inches or more for most of the state and with the potential for areas farther inland to see 6 inches or more.

The best chance for a half foot or more of snow will be for interior Maine and the mountains on Saturday. Credit: CBS 13

Temperatures will be in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday.

More mild temperatures return on Monday next week, climbing into the mid- and high 40s. That will likely melt much of the snow.

Another winter storm is possible by Tuesday or Wednesday, though the confidence of that forecast is quite low.