FAIRFIELD — On Wednesday, March 29 Kennebec Valley Community College in partnership with Kennebec Savings Bank will host the Central Maine Career Resource Fair. This free event is open to the public and will feature multiple local businesses and community organizations.

Matt Clark, workforce development coordinator at Kennebec Valley Community College and organizer of the fair said, “We really want this event to be a hands-on, interactive experience, and give the participants a chance to showcase and build their skillset.”

There will be local organizations and volunteers from the trades, business, and healthcare industries at the event. They are all looking to support the future success of community members with career readiness activities, developing interviewing skills, supporting financial wellbeing, and producing great networking opportunities.

Director of Workforce Training at KVCC Joe Musumeci said, “Participants can bring a copy of their cover letter and resume to be viewed by career preparedness professionals right on site. We will be raffling off a selection of great prizes that can help participants expand their career skills.”

This event is perfect for those looking to enter or reenter the workforce, as well as those looking to transition into a new career path. At the event, there will be a wide selection of career-focused tables. All skill levels are welcome, as participants can choose which activities are most valuable for their own growth and earn tickets toward the prize raffles.

The Central Maine Career Resource Fair will start at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on March 29 and will be held at KVCC’s Fairfield Campus in Carter Hall.