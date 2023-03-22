There is no question that inflation has impacted many facets of life for the average consumer. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from June 2021 to June 2022. This is the largest 12-month increase shoppers have experienced in more than 40 years, and is evident in daily life, including weekly grocery store or gas station trips.

“Inflation is just one of many concerns on consumers’ minds, especially after the holiday season when they may be feeling stretched thin financially,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “At UScellular, we are always looking to help consumers maximize the tools available to them on their devices, including ways to help save them money.”

UScellular recommends the following apps to help consumers turn their smartphone into a money-saving helper this new year.

● Use money management apps to make saving easy. Prioritize growing a savings account with the help of budgeting apps. Rocket Money is an app that allows users to track their spending by managing monthly bills and subscriptions. Apps like Mint help users budget their bank accounts by offering budget planners, trackers, and tools to help set financial goals.

● Get cash back from day-to-day shopping. Apps such as Upside partner with businesses to give consumers cash back on their purchases. Other apps like Shopkick give users points for shopping, both online and in-store, that can be redeemed for free gift cards or cash back. With Shopkick, users can also shop at several online retailers to have points uploaded instantly with each purchase.

● Earn extra spending money by completing tasks. There are several popular and trusted apps that offer rewards for completing simple tasks. Swagbucks is one of these apps that rewards its members for taking online surveys, watching videos, and playing games. Members can redeem points earned through these tasks for gift cards to major retailers or earn cash back.

● Secure a pay raise with a new role. Looking for a new job can be stressful, but there are many apps available that can help take the stress out of the search. Apps such as ZipRecruiter and Indeed allow job searchers to easily find and apply for job openings, curate search terms and communicate with company recruiters to find a higher paying role.



