Applications are currently being accepted for the Maine Community Foundation’s Patriot Education Scholarship Fund. This renewable scholarship supports graduates of Maine high schools who are enrolled part-time or full-time in pursuit of a business degree and entering their freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year at a Maine college or university. Preference is given to applicants who have a demonstrated interest in personal and commercial insurance professions.

The deadline is June 1. For more information or to apply, visit www.mainecf.org.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.