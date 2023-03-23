University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar to help home gardeners select healthy plants for their garden from 6–7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Healthy Gardens Start with Healthy Plants will offer tips on how to evaluate plants prior to purchasing and assess the health of mail-order plants when they arrive. Participants will also learn where to find current information regarding invasive plants, quarantines and invasive species updates. Additionally, the workshop will discuss the importance of choosing the right plant for specific growing conditions. Carole Neil, assistant state horticulturist, leads the webinar.



Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage (https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-healthy-gardens-start-with-healthy-plants/) to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Katherine Garland at 207-942-7396 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.