Charter Communications plans to invest $82 million to expand its broadband network in Maine, the company said Thursday.

Of that, $70 million will go toward the expansion of multiple-gigabit speeds to more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Maine by the end of 2025. Another $12 million will go toward expanding rural broadband to more than 3,500 unserved homes and small businesses in Somerset and Oxford counties. In a statement announcing the expansion,the company said it will pay for the investments itself.

The company also agreed to buy the assets of Bee Line Cable in Madison and launch its Spectrum-brand services in areas served by Bee Line. That includes thousands of customers in Somerset, Franklin and Penobscot counties. Regulatory approvals are complete, and Charter expects the transaction to be completed soon.

The company is promising symmetrical and high upload and download speeds across the state. It said the services it will supply to Bee Line’s customers will be 300 megabits per second, some 10 times faster than the current speeds. It will offer Spectrum Mobile service with unlimited lines for $29.99 per month.

Gov. Janet Mills praised the investment, saying broadband is fundamental to the state’s people and economy. She said it will help her reach her goal of ensuring that everyone who wants reliable internet can have it by the end of 2024.

Charter has 466,000 customers in 295 Maine communities and employs more than 750 people here.