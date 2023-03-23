The Hampden Academy softball team had its first winning season since 2008 last spring, and new head coach Jaimee Perry is looking to continue that trend.

“We have so much to build on,” said the 32-year-old Perry, who was Hampden Academy’s assistant last season after spending four seasons as the junior varsity coach. “The girls are so excited.”

Perry is replacing Matt Madore, who stepped down after five seasons due to work commitments, said Hampden Academy Athletic Director Fred Lower.

“She has great softball knowledge, she is very organized and she has a clear plan of what she wants to do,” Lower said of Perry.

Madore led the Broncos to a 13-3 regular season showing last year before they were upset by Bangor 4-0 in the Class A quarterfinals. Entering last year, the Broncos had gone 63-131 during the regular season since their 10-6 campaign in 2008.

Perry, a physical therapist and mother of two, said she will prioritize the proper mechanics and will also focus on the mental aspect of the game.

“I want to build up their confidence and help them, and I also want them to have fun,” Perry said. “Sometimes we forget to have fun.”

She said the implementation of the right mechanics will enable players to maximize their potential and reduce the odds of injury.

Perry was the first baseman for Brewer’s Class A state championship team in 2008, and she also played soccer and swam for the Witches. She played softball at Husson before a knee injury ended her career.

She acknowledged that the transition to head coach is challenging but that her time there has prepared her well. She returns her catcher and entire infield but will have to replace standout pitcher Danielle Masterson and her outfield.

“We have a lot of hard workers, so I’m excited to build on that,” Perry said.

Perry, who works for Covey Physical Therapy in Hermon, will make her debut against Skowhegan on April 18. Marianne Hunsinger is her full-time assistant, Katherine Plowman-Moreland is her JV coach and volunteer assistants are Sarah Risser and Lacey Littlefield.