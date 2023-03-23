PORTLAND — Theresa Falcon, MHA, a leader with a decade of healthcare experience and a track record of operational and performance improvement success, has been promoted to chief operating officer of InterMed, P.A.

In her new role, Falcon is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the overall clinical and business operations of InterMed, the state’s largest physician-owned medical group. Falcon joined the company as its director of Strategic Operations. In that capacity, she led InterMed’s COVID-19 response, including the standing up of the organization’s vaccine clinic and one of the state’s first drive-through testing sites for patients. She later served as interim chief operating officer.

“Theresa quickly rose to the top of a field of impressive candidates sourced through our nationwide search. From the time she joined InterMed in 2020, our organization has benefitted from Theresa’s keen strategic focus, outstanding work ethic and clear commitment to our mission and values,” said Chief Executive Officer Roger A. Poitras, DHA. “I’m thrilled to partner with Theresa and welcome her warmly to the Executive Leadership Team of InterMed. Her leadership will certainly be a catalyst for the growth and success of our organization.”

Falcon said she relishes the opportunity to apply her business and technology skills toward enhancing the delivery of care for both patients and medical professionals. Her drive to do so through integrated systems, streamlined processes and technology is inspired, in part, by her personal healthcare experiences as a youth.

“InterMed is positioned to meaningfully influence the wellness of Mainers as the state’s premier primary care and multi-specialty group,” Falcon said. “It’s exhilarating to be part of that larger purpose and a privilege to work with our physician owner-operators.”

Falcon has also had roles in system development at MaineHealth and, in Chicago, in clinical software implementation and advisory services at Strata Decision Technology and in patient throughput and labor productivity improvement at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Falcon earned her master’s in health administration at Johns Hopkins University. A graduate of Villanova University, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with double majors in management information systems and marketing. She holds a Green Belt certification in Lean Six Sigma.

InterMed is Maine’s largest physician-owned and physician-led medical group, founded on the goals of patient-centered primary care that is enhanced by integrated specialty services. The InterMed team focuses on putting the patient first to deliver high-quality, high-value care. Established in 1993, InterMed serves primary care patients in the community through its practice sites in Portland, South Portland and Yarmouth.