Signs of the Season, a program of the Maine Sea Grant and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will offer free in-person trainings on documenting the signs of spring and contributing to regional research throughout March and April.

Focusing on 22 indicator species including robins, loons, lilacs, forsythia, maple trees and frogs, participants will learn how to identify and record changes in plants and animals found in their own backyards and other favorite outdoor locations. Participants will also learn about the history and science of phenology — the study of seasonal changes — and the connection to our changing climate. Data collected by volunteers contribute to an online database hosted by the National Phenology Network to help scientists understand the local effects of climate change.

In-person trainings are currently scheduled for March 27, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve in Wells; March 30, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Gilsland Farm Audubon Center in Falmouth; April 6, 4–6 p.m. at the Merryspring Nature Center in Camden; and April 12, 1–3 p.m.

At the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. For more information, an updated list of workshops or to watch the three-part webinar series on-demand, visit the Signs of the Seasons training webpage.

These events are free, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit extension.umaine.edu/signs-of-the-seasons/training.

For questions or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Beth Bisson, beth.bisson@maine.edu, or Keri Kaczor, keri.kaczor@maine.edu.