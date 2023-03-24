ORONO — Jason Harkins, a University of Maine associate professor of management, has been named executive dean of the Maine Business School, effective April 1.

Harkins had been serving as interim MBS executive dean since July, and as associate dean since 2020.

“At the conclusion of a national search, we are pleased that Jason will continue to provide leadership for the Maine Business School,” says John Volin, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “His focus on student success and career preparation, entrepreneurial approaches to business education, and engagement with and commitment to the business community in Maine and beyond are important in meeting the state’s workforce and economic needs.”

Harkins joined the UMaine community in 2008. He founded and served as the CEO for the Scratchpad Accelerator, which resulted in over $3 million in increases to the workforce in Maine. In addition to his research focused on entrepreneurship and small business management, Harkins leads the Maine Business Institute, dedicated to promoting thought leadership and consulting services throughout the state.

He has worked with firms in Maine to promote well-being, and to gather ideas for students and employees on what organizations can do to enhance physical, mental, social, vocational and financial well-being.

Harkins has a Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma.

“I am excited to continue leading the Maine Business School’s focus on providing a robust, rigorous, and relevant education for students,” says Jason Harkins. “At Maine’s premier business school, we are innovating with a focus on connecting theory and practice, developing life-transformative educational opportunities that enhance well-being over a lifetime, and engaging with the businesses to provide expertise that advances economic outcomes in Maine and beyond.”