LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy from Lincolnville.

Deputies say 16-year-old Captain Noble was last seen on Thursday around 4 a.m. in Lincolnville.

Police believe he may be in Searsport.

Captain was reportedly wearing a dark blue and gray hooded sweatshirt with dark colored Wrangler hiking pants.

Anyone with information is asked to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 207-338-2040.

Further information about Noble was not available as of Friday afternoon.