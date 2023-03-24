PORTLAND, Maine — Sunny skies, mild temperatures, and breezy winds are in store for Friday.

Wintry weather returns to Maine on Saturday with widespread light snow accumulations. Mild temperatures will quickly return by Sunday.

Skies will be gradually clearing out for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s for many with lots of sun and breezy winds.

Winter weather returns this weekend. Snow is looking likely for almost all of Maine Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow will begin late on Saturday, likely between 4 and 7 pm.

The most snow will accumulate in the mountains. Credit: CBS 13

It will start as mainly snow, but a changeover to mix and rain is likely along the coast and in southern Maine.

The best chance for staying all snow will be for interior Maine and the mountains.

In terms of accumulations, a coating of an inch or 2 is expected along the coast.

Further inland, 1-3 inches is expected, from Lewiston through Augusta. The highest snow totals of 3-6” will be in the foothills and mountains.

Snow or rain will wrap up on Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 40s for Sunday afternoon, so snow will melt quickly.

Skies will also clear for the late afternoon Sunday.

Milder temperatures continue into Monday next week, in the mid and upper 40s with mainly sunny skies.

Some more rain and snow showers are possible by the middle of next week.