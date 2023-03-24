Students, parents, and guardians have registered to attend this event and learn more about attending Husson University

BANGOR – Accepted Student Day will be taking place at Husson University on Friday, March 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is designed to provide high school students who have applied and been admitted to the University with more information about what it would be like to attend Husson — Maine’s leading professional educator.

The day’s events are designed to give accepted students more insight into the Husson University experience. “Husson is considered a “home away from home” by many of the students who live on our campus,” said Michael J. Fox, the vice president of enrollment management. “In addition to getting a sense of campus life, Accepted Student Day participants will be able to learn more about the University’s degree offerings.”

Activities for accepted students while they’re on campus will include informational panels with current students and support services. Accepted students will also have the opportunity to learn more about academic services, career services, housing and dining options. In addition, interested students and their family members can speak with a financial aid counselor. Meetings with deans and faculty members will be available to anyone interested in getting more in-depth information about specific degree programs and what it’s like to be a Husson University student. As part of these meetings, prospective students can ask questions from faculty members in specific programs and visit different academic areas.

Students will be able to see the outstanding facilities available at Husson as part of their visits to different academic areas. These include: simulation laboratories with programmable, lifelike mannequins for students in health-related disciplines; state of the art video and audio recording facilities for audio and video students in the New England School of Communications; the iEX Center’s virtual and augmented reality facilities for students in the School of Technology and Innovation; the new Esports Center where students can unwind or compete in video game competitions against other colleges and universities; as well as the seven new science labs for students who need advanced knowledge in biological or chemical processes. Business students will also be able to tour Harold Alfond Hall, the new $17 million home of Husson University’s College of Business.

“Accepted students should make it a point to speak to the faculty members in the disciplines that interest them. One of the unique characteristics common to many Husson members is their real-life professional experience in the subjects they teach. This provides students with professional career insights that give them an advantage in securing internshipf placements and career opportunities,” said Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “A degree from our University helps students get on a path toward lifelong professional career success.”

A Husson education is also a real value. The university prides itself on its ability to provide a high-quality educational experience at an affordable price. Besides having some of the lowest tuition and fees in New England, Husson offers financial aid that further reduces the cost of education. Last year, the University provided students with nearly $19 million in institutionally funded grants and scholarships.

Once the educational portion of the event has concluded, attendees will be able to enjoy lunch at the Dickerman Dining Center. The chefs and staff at Husson Dining Services are committed to providing students, faculty and staff with a wide variety of wholesome, nutritious foods that meet the diverse needs and tastes of our University community.

Every day, the Husson campus community has the opportunity to select a culinary experience from a variety of entrees. Options include a cook-to-order charbroiled grill; vegetarian, vegan, pasta and allergen free alternatives, a stone hearth pizza oven, comfort food, a salad bar, a soup station, a deli station, and a pastry and dessert case full of confectionery creations. The university’s award-winning chefs are second to none and have won numerous local cooking competitions.

After lunch, campus tours will be available upon request. “This is an outstanding opportunity for students who have been accepted to the University to see everything that Husson University’s campus has to offer,” said Melissa Rosenberg, director of admissions.

If admitted students and their families cannot attend the upcoming Accepted Student Day on March 24, they are welcome to attend a future Accepted Student Day on April 15. To register for the next Accepted Student Day, visit https://tinyurl.com/AcceptedStudentDay0415.

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; legal studies; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.