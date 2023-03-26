CALAIS — All are encouraged to observe a moving presentation of the Passion journey on Palm Sunday, April 2 in Calais.

Men, women, and children of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish will reenact Christ’s journey to the cross, from his condemnation at the hands of Pontius Pilate to his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. The procession will begin at 2 p.m. at 765 Main Street and end at Immaculate Conception Church on 31 Calais Avenue. The whole walk is about three-fourths of a mile.

The event aims to help people start Holy Week in the “footsteps” of Jesus and serve as a powerful witness to the wider community. Along the way, participants will stop, pray, and reenact all 15 Stations of the Cross, sharing a reflection after each.

“I can think of no better way to kick off Holy Week than to walk in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Marc Podschlne, director of faith formation at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. “Everyone is welcome to gather for this special event, and we are grateful to the Knights of Columbus St. Croix Council #149 for sponsoring it.”

“I think it’s a great way to get to know the Passion of Christ and to really understand the sacrifice he made for all of us,” said Joshua, a St. Kateri parishioner. “I think, when people see the Passion and the sacrifice Jesus made, it might help people realize the significance of it, and who knows? It might bring people to God and Christ.”

In 2022, the event was livestreamed by the Calais Advertiser, and participants came from as far away as Saco, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, Portland, and Gorham.

“It is absolutely terrific,” said Fr. Brad Morin, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. “I’m hopeful that the Lord will use this remembrance to foster a deeper witness of faith by bringing many into a more profound relationship with God.”

For more information, contact Marc at the parish at 207-454-0680.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week and the celebration of our Lord’s Paschal Mystery. The day gets its name from the palm branches placed at Jesus’ feet as he made his triumphant entrance into Jerusalem. During Palm Sunday Masses, parishioners receive palm fronds to take home and keep until the following Lent. The vestments for Palm Sunday are red, the color of blood, reflecting the ultimate redemptive sacrifice that Christ was entering the city to fulfill: his Passion, death, and resurrection.

To find a list of Palm Sunday Masses in Maine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/palm-sunday. This page will be updated as Masses are confirmed.