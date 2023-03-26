ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a short-term online 4-H club about algae and its impact on surrounding ecosystems. Intended for youth ages 12–18, the special interest, or SPIN, club will meet from 4–5 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 12 to May 17. Required registration closes March 31.

The 4-H Ecological Studies Club will introduce ecological knowledge and experiment skills by exploring Maine’s environment in participants’ own back yard.

This virtual 4-H citizen scientists club encourages youth to practice community science in their own backyard and report their observations while making connections with fellow citizen scientists in their community and around the state. Club members will also learn about Maine ecology and how to participate in research simply by taking a picture.

The club is free; limited to 12 participants. Register by March 31 on the event webpage to receive the link and at-home materials. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-8206 or sarah.sparks@maine.edu. Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage. This workshop is supported by Maine EPSCoR at the University of Maine.

4-H is a community for all kids with programs that suit a variety of backgrounds, interests, budgets and schedules. Programs are grounded in the belief that kids learn best by doing. Participants complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.