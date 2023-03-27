The Orrington man who shot and wounded a man in downtown Bangor nearly four years ago pleaded guilty to three of six charges before a jury could reach a verdict.

Jordan David Bishop, 36, pleaded guilty to elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and aggravated criminal mischief in connection with the shooting, both Class C crimes. He will not serve additional jail time.

In a plea agreement with Penobscot County District Attorney R. Christopher Almy, charges of aggravated attempted murder and attempted murder, both Class A crimes, and aggravated assault, a Class C crime, were dismissed.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours Friday when the foreperson sent out a note saying they were deadlocked. Murray told them to try again, and about 30 minutes later they requested a readback of testimony of the three psychologists who testified Thursday about the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and its impact on the action’s of Bishop, an Iraq war veteran, on the night of the shooting.

Because the readback was expected to take several hours, the judge asked the jury to return Monday morning.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray accepted the plea agreement Monday and sentenced Bishop to 18 years in prison with all but 90 days suspended, the time he spent in jail before being released on bail. The judge also sentenced him to six years of probation and ordered him to pay up to $6,000 in restitution for damage to Tesoro Italian Restaurant and for the victim’s medical expenses.

Conditions of Bishop’s probation include continuing treatment for his post-traumatic stress disorder and having no contact with the victim and witnesses. If Bishop were to violate his probation, he could be sent to prison for up to 18 years.

Bishop had pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the shooting that began shortly before midnight on May 11, 2019, and ended just after midnight on May 12, 2019, when the shots were fired. Bishop has been free on bail since August 2019.

James Parent, 57, who lived in Brewer at the time but now lives in Danforth, was shot in the back three times and a bullet grazed his head in the vestibule outside the entrance to Tesoro Italian Restaurant on Harlow Street, according to testimony. Parent has recovered from his injuries, but testified Wednesday that he had to dive down a concrete staircase to escape the gunfire.

The trial began March 20 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Bishop faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the Class A charges.