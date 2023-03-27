A woman accused of abducting her 11-year-old daughter from state custody earlier this month has been arrested in Lewiston.

Danielle Dyer, 29, was charged with criminal restraint by a parent, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to provide a correct name and violating conditions of release, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Dyer allegedly abducted 11-year-old Jaiden “Jade” Morrison in Topsham on the evening of March 19 during a supervised visit with the girl’s foster guardians.

Dyer then allegedly fled with the girl in an unknown vehicle with an unknown friend.

Police tracked Dyer’s cellphone around 9:30 p.m. to the area of Horton Street in Lewiston, where she was allegedly seeking drugs.

Police found Morrison unharmed at an apartment in Auburn just after 11 p.m. The girl had been dropped off at the home of one of Dyer’s friends who was unaware of the alleged abduction.

Dyer was found Thursday after she was seen on an apartment stoop by officers who were familiar with her.

She reportedly tried to give a fake name and resisted arrest.