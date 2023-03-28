The state medical examiner has confirmed the identities of the two men who died Saturday when a van slammed into a home in Madawaska.

The driver of the 2011 Ford Econoline van was 44-year-old Shawn Cote of Madawaska, and the resident killed in the home was 71-year-old David Morin of Madawaska, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said late Tuesday afternoon.

The Madawaska Police Department contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit to help investigate the circumstances of the crash. The causes and manners of the men’s deaths are still being investigated, Moss said.

Earlier reports said Cote was 47. He was traveling south on 19th Avenue when he crashed into Morin’s home at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bellevue Street, Madawaska police said.

Questions remain about what happened and whether the two men were related. They often had breakfast together at Madawaska eatery Chez Helen, said restaurant owner Helen Fortin.