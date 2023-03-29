In Maine, five companies are responsible for releasing the most toxic chemicals in 2021 and for emitting some pollutants known to cause cancer, based on a recent report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Five companies — four paper mills and one food processor — produce 92 percent of the toxic chemical releases in Maine: Sappi North America’s Skowhegan mill, McCain Foods USA in Easton, ND Paper’s Rumford mill, ND Paper’s Old Town mill and Woodland Pulp in Baileyville, according to the federal report published March 16.

The Bangor Daily News contacted each company for an interview. Only Woodland Pulp responded. ND Paper’s Old Town mill announced Tuesday it would be shutting down in mid-April for an “extended” period.

Maine has seen an overall reduction in the total amount of toxic chemicals being released over the past decade, largely due to a loss of paper mills. In 2021, 79 Maine facilities reported releasing 7.4 million pounds of toxic chemicals into the air, water and onto land, according to the federal report. This is a 4.5 million pound decrease from the state’s largest recorded release of chemicals over the past decade, in 2017, at 11.9 million pounds.

Of the total chemicals released in 2021, 39 percent went into the air, 30 percent into water, 17 percent offsite and 13 percent onto land. However, Maine ranks low, at 47 out of 56 states and territories in the United States, for total chemical releases per square mile.

No facilities reported the discharge of PFAS — or, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — as waste, which have been found in Maine wastewater, drinking water, soil, landfill leachate, animal tissue and human blood.

The lack of reporting, however, does not mean companies did not release PFAS because a loophole allows them to not report when the chemicals made up a small percentage of a mixture. What’s more, the EPA requires only some of these compounds to be reported.

One of the companies, Woodland Pulp, will be submitting a correction to the federal government. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection notified the company of a discrepancy it found in its reported data.

The company expects a reduction of approximately 400,000 pounds, which could bring the facility’s toxic chemical releases down to approximately 600,000 pounds, said Scott Beal, the mill’s environmental and security manager.

“Most of these emissions are tied to our overall production rate, and if that goes up then our emissions go up, too,” he said. “But we look to maintain compliance everyday and to minimize our environmental footprint.”

Since the other companies did not respond, it is unclear what processes led to the emission of certain chemicals and whether they aim to reduce their toxic chemical releases.