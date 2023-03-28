A child was hospitalized Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a Portland school bus.

The school bus was stopped in a left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Washington and Allen avenues about 7:57 a.m. when a tractor-trailer failed to stop and rear-ended it, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

One student was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening,

There were 15 students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, and the truck driver has not been charged.