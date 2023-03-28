Cloudy skies and showers are in store for Maine on Tuesday.

A few scattered showers are possible through the day on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-40s with mainly cloudy skies.

Sunny skies return Wednesday, when temperatures will top out in the high 40s to low 50s.

A potent cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing a line of snow squalls sweeping through the state 1 to 4 a.m. Thursday. Reductions in visibility and a quick coating of snow is possible.

Thursday will be much cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, though there will be abundant sunshine. Blustery winds up to 45 mph will keep us feeling quite cold all day.

Less chilly weather is expected Friday, when temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with clouds on the increase through the afternoon. Our next storm system gets going Friday evening, with snow eventually switching over to rain after nightfall.

That rain will be with us through at least the morning hours Saturday. It will wrap up by the afternoon.

It looks like a very mild first half of the weekend with highs in the mid-50s. Cooler temperatures are in store for Sunday with sunny skies.

The next chance for rain or snow showers will arrive Monday.