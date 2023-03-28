Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to high 40s from north to south, with a chance for scattered snow showers up north and isolated rain showers down south and mostly cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

David Morin, 71, and 47-year-old Shawn Cote often dined together at Chez Helen in Madawaska.

Maggie Stanley said she had no intention of circumventing any city regulations and the lack of valid permits was a simple oversight.

Caratunk selectperson Liz Caruso, state Rep. Laurel Libby of Auburn and Dedham resident Robert Cross said they were considering campaigns for the seat.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Jordan David Bishop avoided aggravated attempted murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

G-Force Entertainment, located in the Bangor Mall, offers live music, dancing and karaoke as well as laser tag, ax throwing, corn hole and arcade games.

Penquis is working on buying the Pine Tree Inn but increased construction costs and labor shortages have made additional subsidies necessary to make the project work.

Friends of Acadia bought the Kingsleigh Inn on Main Street to house 10 seasonal Acadia employees.

Caribou Community School’s eighth-graders will create and record podcasts for an exhibit dedicated to the wisdom of local educators.

The Dover-Foxcroft Select Board voted unanimously to contract with MaineDOT on the project Monday, although one board member was absent.

For most winter park undertakings, sleds, snowshoes, skis and microspikes are necessary.

The trail is named for Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, a 19th-century outdoorswoman and the first Registered Maine Guide.

In other Maine news …

Chipotle pays out $240K to Maine workers for illegal union busting

Woman convicted in Belfast murder-for-hire plot dies in Maine prison

Woman accused of abducting her daughter has been arrested in Lewiston

Supreme Court to hear disability activist’s lawsuit against Maine hotel

Downtown Bangor may lose power Thursday during Versant upgrade

Man dies after crashing into Lewiston lawmaker’s home

Shrink wrap is coming off Maine boats — and then what?

Former UMaine star scores game-winning goal in women’s pro hockey championship