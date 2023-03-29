BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is currently accepting applications for the Bank’s Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to income-eligible high school seniors who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

Students must reside in counties in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont where the Bank has a branch location. Applicants selected to receive a 2023 scholarship will be eligible to apply for an additional $1,000 scholarship in 2024 to be used for their second year of college or technical school.

The Bank established the Career & Technical Education Scholarship in 2018 and has awarded 75 scholarships to date.

Interested students can visit www.barharbor.bank/scholarships for more information about eligibility and to download the application. The deadline to apply for a 2023 Career & Technical Education Scholarship is May 1.

