ELLSWORTH — “The Sound of Music” on the Stanley Subaru Stage and sponsored by First National Bank. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved family musical takes the Stanley Subaru Stage to celebrate the coming of spring with songs we’ll never forget. Canceled in early 2020 as performance venues were ordered to shutter, The Grand now fulfills a promise to the community of doing this enduring classic musical, which features new and returning talent, a live orchestra, and stunning costumes.

This Grand community-driven live theater production is directed by Leslie Michaud, with music directed by Rebecca Edmondson and choreography by Lauren Billings. The Sound of Music opens on April 7 for two weekends only.

Performance dates: April 7-9 & 14-16 at select times.

Easter Sunday special performance at 3 p.m.

Pay What You Wish Final Dress 4/6 at 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, go to the Grand Website at www.grandonline.org or call 207-667–9500.